 Indore Events Calendar For October 6-12: Explore Garba Events, Karwachauth Exhibitions, Diwali Flea Markets & More
From energetic garba events to Diwali and Karwachauth exhibitions, the city will buzz with cultural celebrations, shopping showcases and seasonal gatherings

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second week of October in Indore is lighting up with festive excitement!

From energetic garba events to Diwali and Karwachauth exhibitions, the city will buzz with cultural celebrations, shopping showcases and seasonal gatherings.

A blend of performances, workshops and festive experiences will set a spirited tone for the days ahead.

1. DJ Dandiya Raas (Sharad Purnima Night)

Get ready for a high-energy festive night as Indore gears up for DJ Dandiya Raas on Sharad Purnima! Blending traditional garba vibes with upbeat DJ mixes, this celebration promises dazzling music, vibrant outfits and nonstop dance.

It’s the perfect way to enjoy Sharad Purnima with friends, family and festive spirit.

Date: 6 October 2025

Venue: The Rajbaag, Nipania, Indore

Ticket Pricing: ₹400 Onwards

2. Diwali and Karwachauth Exhibition by: Shri Balaji and Indori Lifestyle

Shri Balaji and Indori Lifestyle are hosting a Diwali and Karwachauth Exhibition showcasing designer wear, jewellery, festive collections and home decor.

The event also includes engaging activities such as a free candle-making workshop on 6 October and a tambola session on 7 October at 4 PM, adding to the festive experience.

Dates: 6–7 October
Venue: Gurunanak Nivas, Pratapanagar, Manik Bagh Road, Indore

Entry: Free

3. Archies Flea – Karwachauth & Diwali Flea   

Archies Flea is bringing a festive splash to Indore with its Karwachauth and Diwali special edition.

The market will feature ethnic fashion, jewellery, décor, accessories and gifting options, offering visitors a vibrant shopping experience ahead of the festive season.

Date: 7 & 8 October 2025      

Venue: Hotel Infiniti, Indore   

Entry: Free

4. International SoyConclave 2025

The International SoyConclave 2025 in Indore will bring together global leaders, industry experts, researchers and agri-innovators to explore advancements in soybean cultivation, processing and trade.

The event will serve as a key platform for networking, policy discussions and emerging opportunities in the soy value chain.

Date: 8 October, 2025

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: Brilliant Convention Centre,Vijay Nagar, Indore

5. POP-UP Flea Market Indore: Festive & Diwali

The Pop-Up Flea Market in Indore brings a festive Diwali vibe to the city, offering a vibrant mix of shopping, food, décor, fashion and accessories.

Visitors can enjoy a lively atmosphere while exploring unique products and seasonal treats ahead of the celebrations.

Date: 11 October 2025 onwards

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Venue: Saket Club, Indore

Entry: Free

6. Udan Khatola 3.0 – Diwali Celebration and Art Showcase

A large-scale Diwali celebration featuring creative workshops, festive stalls, and interactive art experiences.

Ideal for families, hobbyists, and anyone looking to explore festive activities in a relaxed setting.

Dates: 11–12 October

Venue: Siena Piazza, Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore

Timings: 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Entry: Free

7. Candlelight: tribute to AR Rahman

Experience an unforgettable evening in Indore with Candlelight: A.R. Rahman Tribute, where the legendary composer’s iconic melodies are performed live by talented musicians in an intimate, candlelit setting.

Enjoy soulful renditions of his timeless hits in a magical, immersive atmosphere.

Date: 12 October 2025

Venue: Sheraton Grande, Indore

Tickets pricing: ₹999 onwards

