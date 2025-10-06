Indore News: Second ICC Womens WorldCup 2025 At Holkar Stadium Today; Check Traffic Diversions

Indore News: Second ICC Women's World Cup Match Today; Traffic Diversions Made For Stadium Access |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to host the second match of the ICC Womens WorldCup 2025 on Monday. The match will be featuring South Africa and New Zealand at Holkar Stadium.

To manage the rush, the traffic department has enforced special routes and restrictions. Spectators who will be arriving from Hukamchand Clock Tower and Pancham Ki Fel may enter via Janjirawala Square while those coming from Lantern Square must come on foot.

Only vehicles with official passes will be allowed inside stadium premises. Parking-pass holders for Vivekananda School and the Basketball Complex must enter from the Clock Tower side while those allotted ITC Abhay Prashal or Yashwant Club Road spots should use the Lantern Square route.

For spectators without passes, parking is available at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS and Pancham Ki Fel. From 1 pm till the match ends, the Lantern Square to Janjirawala Square road will be open only to pass-holders and emergency vehicles.

One hour before the match ends, one-way traffic from Lantern Square to Janjirawala Square will resume. Heavy vehicles are prohibited from MG Road, Race Course Road, Bhandari Bridge and Rajkumar Bridge.

Teams seek for First Points; milestone games for Devine and Bates

Both New Zealand and South Africa came to this contest looking to register their first win. New Zealand stand seventh with a net run rate of -1.780 while South Africa sit at the bottom with net run rate of -3.773.

New Zealand player Suzie Bates will mark her 350th ODI appearance, while New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine plays her 300th ODI match.