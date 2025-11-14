MP News: Posing As Sadhus, 7 Men Threaten To Turn People Into Ashes & Extort Money In Ujjain; Arrested

MP News: Seven Arrested For Looting People While Disguised As Sadhus, Threatening To ‘Turn Them To Ashes’ | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 7 people were arrested for posing as ‘Sadhus’ and extorting money from devotees in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, as reported on Friday.

It is said that the accused would devotees on the road, threaten to ‘turn them into ashes,’ and extort money and jewellery from them.

The incident came to light after a couple reported a robbery on Thursday. Police immediately conducted a search operation.

A team surrounded the area and arrested all 7 suspects. Gold rings and cash were recovered from their possession.

Shockingly, 5 of the accused have no previous criminal record. Police said they turned to crime due to unemployment.

The accused were identified as:

Alinath, son of Dharmveer Nath (20)

Magan, son of Dileep Nath (19)

Arun Nath, son of Meena Nath (25)

Rajesh, son of Rishipal Nath (41)

Roomalnath, son of Phoolnath (60)

Birju Nath, son of Mishri Nath (45)

Rakesh Kumar, son of Surendra Singh (45)

All of them are residents of Delhi, Haryana and Meerut.

Police team to be rewarded ₹10k

According to police, “One of the incidents was reported from Shajapur, where passengers in a car were subjected to the loot. Another incident was reported in Garoth. We also recovered video footage from Shajapur. Later, a check was carried out at all points. The 7 accused were arrested within 30 minutes. They have committed the same crime in Delhi and Haryana in April and August. They target the devotees and take advantage of their devotion.”

The team exposed the entire crime in just 30 minutes and therefore, they will be rewarded with ₹10k.