MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8 Exams; Six Seats For Foreign Students In Ayurved Colleges Of Bhopal, Gwalior

State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8 Exams | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Education Centre (RSK) has issued guidelines for conducting MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams for 2024-25 academic session based on the textbooks and curriculum prescribed by NCERT. Marks distribution for the final results has also been released.

According to guidelines issued by RSK, the weightage for half-yearly exam is set at 20 marks, the annual written exam at 60 marks, and the project work for the annual exam at 20 marks.

The number of long-answer questions in each subject will be reduced, while the number of objective and very short-answer questions will increase. For government schools, the language subjects (Hindi, English and Sanskrit) will have questions drawn from SCERT textbooks.

In private schools, if NCERT textbooks are in use, the questions will be based on those books. Similarly, questions in other subjects will also be drawn from NCERT textbooks.

Students must score a minimum of 33% in both the written exam and internal assessment for each subject.

Written exam pattern:

Multiple-choice questions: 5 marks (5 questions)

Fill in the blanks: 5 marks (5 questions)

Very short-answer questions: 12 marks (6 questions)

Short-answer questions: 18 marks (6 questions)

Long-answer questions: 20 marks (4 questions)

Six Seats For Foreign Students In Ayurved Colleges Of Bhopal, Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, foreign students will be able to take admission in ayurved colleges of the state. There are a total of 4,366 UG seats in 53 recognised AYUSH colleges in the state, out of which 647 are of all India quota, six for foreign students and 3,713 for state quota, for which NEET counselling for session 2024-25 is going on, according to the directorate of AYUSH.

Six Seats For Foreign Students In Ayurved Colleges Of Bhopal, Gwalior | IANS

Of the 53 AYUSH colleges, 28 are ayurved, 20 homoeopathy, four unani and one naturopathy colleges. This year, NEET UG was held even in foreign countries. The exam was held in Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore. Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson of AYUSH Medical Association said, “Five seats have been kept for foreign students in Shah Ayurveda College Gwalior and one in Pt Khushilal Ayurveda College Bhopal.