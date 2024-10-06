IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher Education | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore’s post-graduate programme in human resource management (PGPHRM) organised a comprehensive HR conclave on Saturday, bringing together thoughts of leaders from industry and academia to discuss the evolving role of HR and the transformative impact of accessibility in higher education.

The event was inaugurated by MM Murugappan, chairman – board of governors, IIM Indore, alongside prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore. MM Murugappan emphasized three key leadership lessons: compassion, material simplicity and equality for all.

Effective leaders should prioritise empathy in their interactions, ensuring respect for everyone. Practising material simplicity keeps leaders grounded, focusing on what truly matters, while fostering equality creates an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are valued. He then discussed the ancient Indian philosophy of Mimamsa, introduced by sage Jaimini, which emphasises introspection and continuous improvement.

Similar philosophies can be found in Lao Tzu's teachings, highlighting the importance of stillness in leadership. Prof Himanshu Rai stressed the importance of resilience and adaptability in today’s rapidly changing world.

He highlighted three essential qualities for leaders: bravery, adaptability and strong networks. Bravery involves embracing failure as a learning opportunity, while adaptability requires distinguishing between what can and cannot be controlled. Reflective listening fosters deeper connections and empathy among individuals.

Rai encouraged participants to focus on introspection and building authentic networks that promote collaboration. By staying rooted in values and identity, leaders can navigate change effectively, transforming current challenges into opportunities to lead with empathy and strength, essential for fostering a more inclusive and resilient future.

Nishit Sinha, chair, PGPHRM, IIM Indore, highlighted that the event serves as a vital platform for bridging the gap between academia and industry, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue that shapes future-ready HR professionals.

He emphasised the importance of aligning educational objectives with the ever-evolving needs of the workforce, noting that understanding generational shifts and integrating contemporary practices are crucial for navigating complex business landscapes. The event also witnessed four engaging panel discussions on different topics, which provided insights to the audience.