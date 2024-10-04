 DAVV, IIT-Indore Launch Mandarin Language Courses To Strengthen Indo-Taiwan Ties
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Hao Lu poses for a group photo with the university officials | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an exciting development for students and professionals, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and IIT Indore have partnered to introduce Mandarin language courses in respective educational institutes. The initiative aims to bridge India's growing expertise in software development with Taiwan's global leadership in semiconductor and chip manufacturing.

The program offers several key benefits, including student exchange programs, collaborative research opportunities, and faculty development initiatives. Participants will also gain access to lucrative job opportunities in Taiwan's high-tech industry, providing a pathway for expanded Indo-Taiwan cooperation.

Hao Lu, the Mandarin instructor at DAVV

Hao Lu, the newly appointed Mandarin instructor at DAVV, met with the university officials to discuss the program's potential. Her involvement underscores the importance of language skills in enhancing bilateral ties between India and Taiwan.

This initiative is expected to attract students and professionals eager to explore opportunities in Taiwan's booming tech sector, fostering stronger economic and academic partnerships between the two nations. 

Interested individuals are encouraged to participate and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Earlier, DAVV launched aviation and tourism courses

Earlier in August, DAVV launched new courses like a four-year BBA and BSc in Aviation Management, B.Com in Retail Operation and Logistics courses. Programmes related to Tourism, Hospitality Management, etc. are also consisted in the list of newly introduced courses by the university.

