IIM Indore Celebrates 28th Foundation Day; Our legacy Is Built On Values Of Excellence, Says IIM-I Director

IIM Indore Celebrates 28th Foundation Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the 28th foundation day of IIM Indore, institute director Prof Himanshu Rai said that their legacy is built on values of excellence, integrity and service. “As we look ahead, we strive to expand the boundaries of knowledge, nurture responsible leaders, and make a meaningful impact on society,” he said in his foundation day address.

The celebration was attended by the faculty, staff and students. Rai emphasized the institute’s vision for the future, reflecting on its achievements over the past 28 years.

He highlighted the institute’s remarkable accomplishments over the past year, including a significant rise in global rankings and the expansion of its international footprint through impactful collaborations. He emphasised the institute's continued prominence as one of India’s top management institutions and its growing influence on the global stage.

“Our progress is not just reflected in numbers, but in the spirit of learning and resilience that defines us. Each new achievement is a stepping stone, and together we shall continue this legacy of growth, innovation, and societal contribution,” Rai remarked.

Touching upon future goals, he reminded everyone that the real journey begins now. “As we approach our three-decade milestone in two years, we must ask ourselves what legacy we wish to leave behind. The next few years will define not just who we are, but what we stand for,” he said.

Rai concluded by urging the IIM Indore community to embrace collaboration, honour their roots, and keep aiming higher as they step into the next chapter of their journey—one filled with purpose, passion, and the pursuit of greatness. A highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding contributions by faculty and staff.

This year’s Best Teacher Award was presented to prof Rajhans Mishra for his exceptional dedication to teaching and for inspiring students. In addition, IIM Indore celebrated the achievements of faculty members who ranked in the top 5% based on student feedback.

The professors acknowledged for their exceptional teaching in degree-granting programmes included prof Manoj Motiani, prof Jatin Pandey, prof Mit Vachhrajani, prof Manish Popli, prof Udayan Sharma and prof K Kiran Kumar.

The foundation day also felicitated the institute’s hardworking and dedicated staff members through the Best Employee Awards. The recipients for 2024 included Khushboo Jain, Nisha Rathore Agravat, Mohammad Muabbid Sheikh Chopdar, Satyendra Gond and Dinesh Singh Negi.