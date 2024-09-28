Indore: DAVV Names Rakesh Singhvi As New Vice Chancellor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has named its new Vice Chancellor Rakesh Singhvi on Saturday afternoon. Singhvi was earlier posted at University Institute of Technology RGPV, Shivpuri. He will now take reigns of Indore's renowned university and look after its affairs for next four years.
The announcement comes after Renu Jain completed her tenure as Vice Chancellor of DAVV.
NOTE: This is a breaking story and more updates will be added.
