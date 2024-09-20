DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi Murmu

PhD students pose for a group photo with President Droupadi Murmu outside the convocation venue on the UTD campus on Tuesday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu said that Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was a shining example of women empowerment, remembering the contribution of the erstwhile queen of Indore in the fields of administration, justice, women empowerment, public welfare and tribal development in the year of her 300th birth anniversary.

‘Devi Ahilyabai's life is a testament to the revolutionary changes possible for women in the social, political and educational arenas. Her self-reliance and leadership continue to inspire women today,’ the President said at the convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday.

Murmu also praised Indore for its accomplishments in cleanliness and paid homage to the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai, underlining that the city's achievements are a reflection of the values she embodied. ‘As we celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, it is inspiring to see her ideals of education and women empowerment continue to resonate,’ she said.

Devi Ahilyabai understood the importance of education even in the 18th century and her father educated her at a time when it was not common for girls to study and people were against it, she said. Extending her best wishes to the graduating students for their future endeavours, Murmu said the process of acquiring education should never end.

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and executive council members come down from the dais to grant degree certificate to a candidate on a wheelchair | FP Photo

She expressed hope that students would promote inclusive and sustainable development by using knowledge and latest technologies to bring about a positive change in society. During the ceremony, where many meritorious students received gold and silver medals, Murmu noted that women outnumbered men among the awardees, reflecting a positive shift in educational achievements for women.

Extending her best wishes to graduating students, Murmu urged them to continue their pursuit of knowledge throughout their lives and promote inclusive, sustainable development using modern technologies. The President showered praises on Indore for it cleanliness efforts which ensure that it remained No 1 in the country for seven times in a row.

Governor Mangubhai Patel also addressed the gathering, celebrating the achievements of students and praising the university for its adoption of the new education policy. He described the convocation as a proud moment for students, their families and the university. The convocation saw 46 gold and silver medals, 139 scholars receiving PhDs and one scholar being awarded the Doctor of Science (DSc) degree. Earlier, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain highlighted the achievements of DAVV in last five years and stated that the university was poised to take a big leap in years to come. DAVV registrar Ajay Verma coordinated the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.

Working in nurturing intellectual property: CM

CM Dr Mohan Yadav discussed Madhya Pradesh’s role as a leader in educational reforms, noting that the state was the first in the country to implement a new education policy. ‘Our government is working with determination in all sectors, particularly in nurturing intellectual property. We are harnessing our state's immense intellectual wealth for holistic development,’ he added.

Degree distribution begins after convocation ends

In a first, the distribution of PhD degrees began after the convocation was declared closed by Chancellor Mangubhai Patel. As Rashtrapati Bhavan gave only one-hour time for convocation, PhD students could not get a chance to receive degree at the hands of the President. They just pose for a group photo with the First Citizen of the country. After the President and the Governor left the venue after the convocation was declared closed, the VC and others returned on the dais and conferred degrees on PhD students.