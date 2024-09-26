 Prof Renu Jain Leaves A Legacy Of Bold Leadership As First Female Vice Chancellor To Complete Full Term At DAVV
Unflinchingly, she took on challenging issues that others before her had shied away from most notably, the long-stalled teacher recruitments and promotions.

ATUL GAUTAMUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
Prof. Renu Jain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When Prof Renu Jain first walked through the gates of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)ís RNT Marg campus in June 2019, her lean frame and calm smile seemed to hold little promise to onlookers. The scepticism in the air was palpable; many doubted whether she'd last. The university, dominated by male leadership since its inception, wasn't expected to bow to a woman's reign, especially after the abrupt ouster of Prof Narendra Dhakad following state government's invoking Section 52 of MP University Act-1973.

But Jain's quiet demeanour hid a core of steel. As she stepped into the vice chancellor's office, uncertainty hung thick. Yet, with her first decisions, Jain began chipping away at the doubts. Unflinchingly, she took on challenging issues that others before her had shied away from most notably, the long-stalled teacher recruitments and promotions. Her boldness startled many and even those who had their reservations began to lean in. With a wave of her pen, she appointed new faculty members and oversaw promotions for nearly 100 academic staff. Her tenure was not just one of survival but one of unprecedented accomplishment.

On September 27, Jain will walk out of her office, having become the first vice chancellor in 21 years to complete her term serving first under the university's state-mandated Section 52 until 2020 and continuing for a full four years afterward. Despite whispers of favouritism toward the university's women faculty, Jain silenced her critics by leading from the front, commanding respect from all corners of the institution.

Her hand never wavered in making tough decisions, earning her a reputation for fairness and strength. Yet, not all was perfect. A faint blemish remainsóthe absence of any major construction projects during her five-year term and question paper leaks. Critics are quick to point it out, but to those who have witnessed her leadership, these are ignorable flaws in an otherwise powerful legacy. As Prof Jain departs, her head held high, she leaves behind a university transformedóa testament to her resilience, grit and fearless decision-making.

