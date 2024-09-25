 Fertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still Couldn't Get Required Quantity In Morena
HomeBhopalFertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still Couldn't Get Required Quantity In Morena

Fertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still Couldn't Get Required Quantity In Morena

When the farmers reached there, they stood in a kilometer-long queue to get the DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser for sowing mustard.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Farmers standing in a long queue outside distribution centre of agricultural market in Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The fertiliser shortage continues to loom large in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Hundreds of farmers have been waiting in long queues for three days and still couldn't get the appropriate quantity. Most farmers ended up returning empty-handed despite waiting outside the distribution centre overnight.

According to information, the farmers from the Morena district reached the distribution centre of the agricultural market in large numbers on Monday and Tuesday. When the farmers reached there, they stood in a kilometre-long queue to get the DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser for sowing mustard. 

article-image

The fertiliser was distributed based on token system. Only some farmers were given fertilisers without a token; the rest were left in the hope of getting fertilisers the next day. The farmers alleged that the counter was open for a brief period only and then closed. It was reported that farmers didn’t get any food or water as they are afraid of the fact that if they leave the queue for some time they won’t get fertilisers.

article-image

Similarly, the farmers reached the distribution centre around 5 am on Tuesday as well and stood in the queue till evening but couldn’t get fertilisers in the appropriate amount. 

Moreover, it was reported that farmers reached the distribution centre, and the counter didn't get open on Wednesday till late morning. 

article-image

On Wednesday, the long queue stood in wait disappointed as the distribution centre did not open.

Notably, the officials claim that there is enough fertiliser, but the long queues of farmers served as a testimony to the fact that there is a flaw in the system. 

