WATCH: Gwalior Govt School Teachers Throw 'Chappal' At Each Other As Lady Teacher Accuses Male Colleague Of Recording Her 'Washroom' Video

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where two teachers hurled 'chappals' (slipper) at each other. The incident was reported at the campus of Government School in Adupura village of Gwalior on Wednesday.

The fight erupted between a male and a female teacher as the latter accused the former of recording her video in the washroom.

Instagram LIVE shows cat-dog fight!

A LIVE video has also surfaced on Instagram, where both the teachers can be seen fighting with each other on the stairs. "Inhone pehle mujhe kyu mara"? (Why did she attack me first?) asked the male teacher, showing his bleeding nose on camera.

"Jhoota," (liar), retorted Vidya.

District Education Officer Ajay Katiyar has assured strict action after the investigation.

'Where is the discipline?'

According to information, Shishupal Singh Jadoun teaches at a government middle school, whereas Vidya Raturi is a teacher of the primary wing. Both middle and primary wings share the same campus. The incident happened on Wednesday morning, when Vidya accused her colleague Shishupal of following her to the washroom and recording her video. A heated argument broke between the two faculties, which soon turned violent.

The video shows Vidya grabbing Jadoun's collar as the duo fought like cats and dogs!

The person recording the LIVE video can be heard asking how students study here when teachers have no discipline and are beating each other.

Vidya further said, "Some students have told us that when we go to the washroom, the male teachers make videos from outside. In case a teacher gets late by a few minutes, they insult us in front of the students."

Siroli police station in-charge Alok Singh Bhadauria said that both parties have complained and the action will be taken after further probe.