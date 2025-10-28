Bhopal News: Aged Man Allegedly Harassed By Daughter-In-Law Ends Life |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to bear alleged humiliation and harassment at the hands of his daughter-in-law, a retired employee of the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department hanged himself at his residence at New Minal Colony under Ayodhya Nagar police station.

The deceased Ramesh Chandra Gupta reportedly left behind a five-page suicide note titled ‘The final cry of a broken heart’, in which he described the alleged cruelty of his daughter-in-law, Meenakshi Gupta.

According to reports, the 65-year-old took the extreme step on the night of October 24.

The suicide note seized from the spot mentioned years of alleged mental and physical harassment.

In the note, Gupta wrote that his daughter-in-law treated him with disrespect, often giving him burnt rotis and watery vegetables when his son Pushpendra Gupta was away at work. “She would leave the house, locking me inside. I endured this for two years, but now I cannot bear it anymore,” the note reportedly said.

Pushpendra Gupta, the deceased’s son alleged on Tuesday that despite the suicide note, police had not taken any action against his wife. “My father wrote everything in those pages, yet the police are trying to protect her”, he claimed while sharing the suicide note.

He further alleged that Meenakshi had earlier filed a false dowry harassment case against both him and his father in 2023 after he confronted her over her behaviour. “She accused us of dowry harassment and defamed my father. Since then she was staying with her parents in Khandwa but continued to trouble my father”, he said, adding that the aged man had gone into depression due to humiliation over the dowry harassment case.

Pushpendra also claimed that his wife repeatedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from the family.

Police officials said that a case had been registered and investigations were underway. The suicide note was sent for examination.

However, the family has accused the police of hiding the contents of the suicide note anddelaying action due to Meenakshi’s alleged connections with a policeman.