MP: Teacher Found Sleeping Under Alcohol Influence At School, Asks To 'Let Him Sleep For One Hour,' Video Goes Viral In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the educational system as a teacher at a middle school in Kuradia village, located in the Nalcha block of Dhar district, was found sleeping at school under the influence of alcohol.

Watch the video below :-

The teacher, Amar Singh Maurya, reportedly nonchalantly justified his behaviour, claiming he needed to rest because he couldn’t sleep at night. This incident not only undermines the sanctity of the educational environment but also reflects a disturbing trend of unaccountability among educators in the region.

The situation escalated when villagers, alarmed by Maurya’s repeated drunken behaviour, documented the event and compiled an official Panchnama, which was subsequently submitted to senior officials.

However, despite the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence presented, there has been a shocking lack of action from the authorities. As of now, over 24 hours have passed since the event was reported, yet officials have remained silent, leading residents to speculate that the accused teacher is receiving political protection.

Both boys and girls attend the middle school where this incident occurred, raising concerns about the students' safety and well-being. The villagers have expressed their fears that if educators are allowed to act without accountability, any incident involving students could turn disastrous. The community has repeatedly voiced their concerns up to the district level through various channels, including a public hearing addressed directly to the Chief Minister, but to no avail.

When approached for a comment, assistant commissioner of tribal development department Brajkant Shukla acknowledged the ongoing investigation, but offered little reassurance, suggesting that more information could be available after a significant delay. This response has only fuelled the villagers’ suspicion of political influence at play, which seems to protect errant teachers from facing consequences for their actions.

The repeated complaints against Maurya, detailing his habitual intoxication and absenteeism, highlight a systemic issue within the educational framework of the region. The apparent inability—or unwillingness—of officials to take decisive action sends a troubling message regarding the treatment of misconduct in schools.

As the situation unfolds, the community continues to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders, emphasising that the future of their children—who deserve a safe and conducive learning environment—depends on the actions taken today. This disturbing incident serves as a reminder that political protection cannot and should not shield individuals from the consequences of their irresponsible actions, especially when the education of children is at stake.