 Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam

Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam

Victim's statement has been presented before the court and police have arrested the accused carrying out further investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Repeatedly Sodomizes Class 10 Student With Camera On; Threatens To Make Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of sexual abuse was reported at a private school in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on Monday. A chemistry teacher here repeatedly sodomised a class 10 boy and threatened to fail him in exams when he objected.

The teacher also forced the student to record the video of the incident on his phone and threatened to make it viral. 

This is the second such case of sexual exploitation by a school teacher in Bhopal. Last week, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in the city's Radcliffe School.

Read Also
Bhopal's KG Student Rape: Accused Teacher Watched Porn Before Crime; Hundreds Of Child Pornography...
article-image

The minor victim's statement has been presented before the court, and police have arrested the accused, carrying out further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha AYUSH PG Counselling Registration 2024 Begins; Check Counselling Schedule Here
Odisha AYUSH PG Counselling Registration 2024 Begins; Check Counselling Schedule Here
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins
‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)
‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends

“Each time he forced me to record a video of the abuse on his phone and threatened to make the video viral and fail me in the exams. Later, he used to delete them after watching them. And then make a new video again.” Victim revealed in the court.

Read Also
Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing...
article-image

Accused’s phone sent to FSL for data recovery

As per Katara Hills Police, the accused used to sexually abuse the victim student in a car and force the student to make videos on his mobile. The police have also questioned other students and teachers regarding the matter. 

Each time after watching the video, the accused used to delete it. However, police have not found any videos in his mobile yet, and the mobile has been sent to FSL for data recovery.

Statements of other school teachers and other students have also been recorded. At present, no case of sexual abuse with any other student has come to light.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...

VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...

Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam

Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam

Bhopal KG Girl Rape By School Teacher: Probe Nears Close; Police To File Charge Sheet Soon

Bhopal KG Girl Rape By School Teacher: Probe Nears Close; Police To File Charge Sheet Soon

Indore Zoo To Observe Wildlife Week From October 1 To 6; Animal Talk Show, Snake Event Lined Up

Indore Zoo To Observe Wildlife Week From October 1 To 6; Animal Talk Show, Snake Event Lined Up

WATCH: Snake Hunts Deer In Forests Of Balaghat; 15-Foot Python Gulps Down Goat In Alirajpur Farm

WATCH: Snake Hunts Deer In Forests Of Balaghat; 15-Foot Python Gulps Down Goat In Alirajpur Farm