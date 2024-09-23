Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomizes Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam

Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Repeatedly Sodomizes Class 10 Student With Camera On; Threatens To Make Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of sexual abuse was reported at a private school in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on Monday. A chemistry teacher here repeatedly sodomised a class 10 boy and threatened to fail him in exams when he objected.

The teacher also forced the student to record the video of the incident on his phone and threatened to make it viral.

This is the second such case of sexual exploitation by a school teacher in Bhopal. Last week, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in the city's Radcliffe School.

The minor victim's statement has been presented before the court, and police have arrested the accused, carrying out further investigation.

“Each time he forced me to record a video of the abuse on his phone and threatened to make the video viral and fail me in the exams. Later, he used to delete them after watching them. And then make a new video again.” Victim revealed in the court.

Accused’s phone sent to FSL for data recovery

As per Katara Hills Police, the accused used to sexually abuse the victim student in a car and force the student to make videos on his mobile. The police have also questioned other students and teachers regarding the matter.

Each time after watching the video, the accused used to delete it. However, police have not found any videos in his mobile yet, and the mobile has been sent to FSL for data recovery.

Statements of other school teachers and other students have also been recorded. At present, no case of sexual abuse with any other student has come to light.