Bhopal's KG Student Rape: Accused Watched Porn Before Crime, Child Pornography Found On Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident, in which a school teacher had raped a kindergarten student aged 3 in the Kamla Nagar area of the city on Monday, revealed shocking details regarding the incident. The SIT revealed that the accused, Qasim Rehan had watched porn videos before committing the act.

ACP (Women crime), Nidhi Saxena, who is heading the SIT, told Free Press that they had seized the cell phone of the accused, Qasim Rehan. From the cell phone, they recovered hundreds of child pornography videos, after which, they concluded that Qasim was addicted to watching porn.

Zone-1 DCP, Priyanka Shukla said that the accused, Qasim, revealed during the interrogation that he had been keeping an eye on the victim girl for five days, before committing the detestable crime. He confessed to have been monitoring the time when the girl reached the classroom, when she exited the classroom, and when she used to go to the washroom, and executed the crime in a planned manner.

Other investigating police officials at the Kamla Nagar police station told Free Press that after raping the girl, accused Rehan had told the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone, and had even lured her with a toffee. As revealed during the interrogation, Qasim found the tender-aged girl to be a soft target, and thus raped her.