 Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife Alleges ‘Misbehaviour’ By Sub-Inspector
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old PWD employee lost his life in police custody at Bhopal's Aishbagh police station. He was called to the station on Wednesday evening after his daughter-in-law filed a complaint against him and his family. During interrogation, his health deteriorated after which he was declared dead by the doctors.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akram. Akram’s wife Rubina explained that on Wednesday evening, SI Anil Srivastava came to their home with the daughter-in-law’s brother, and ordered the family to come to the police station immediately. When they asked for some time, the SI allegedly threatened to forcibly take them to the station if they delayed.

Rubina blames SI for husband's death

Rubina said that her husband was feeling unwell and informed the SI about the same. Despite this, the officer did not allow Akram to go to the hospital. Instead, when Akram's hands and feet started to stiffen, the SI allegedly said he was acting and also threatened to lock him up and beat him. Shortly after, Akram collapsed. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rubina believes her husband's death was due to the stress and mistreatment by the SI, and she demands strict action against him.

Police launches probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Priyanka Shukla, stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the incident. She confirmed that Akram, a resident of Bagh Farhat Afza and a Class IV employee in the Public Works Department (PWD), had been working at the Bharat Talkies office. On Wednesday evening, his 19-year-old daughter-in-law had filed a dowry harassment complaint against him at the Aishbagh police station.

