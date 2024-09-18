Madhya Pradesh: 7 Dead, 11 Injured As Dumper Over Turns On Auto In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven labourers were killed and 11 injured when a dumped turned turtle and fell on an auto-rickshaw near Nunja village under Majhgawa police station in Jabalpur, police said on Wednesday. Angry over the mishap, villagers later blocked road.

Expressing grief over the incident, CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to deceased’s families.

Collector Deepak Saxena said that Rs 4 lakh would be given to families under government scheme. Local MLA gave Rs 5000 to the affected families immediately and announced that another Rs 15,000 would be given to them for the last rites on Thursday.

Read Also Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that 18 labourers were returning to Pratapura village after harvesting soybean crop. Dumper driver tried to overtake the auto but lost control over wheels owing to speed. As a result, the dumper overturned over the auto, he added. The passersby tried to rescue the victims and also informed the police.

Later, the police and villagers pulled out survivors from beneath the dumper. The SP said that Shobha Ram Kol, his wife Kallu Bai and son Bhura (3) died in the mishap along with Karan and his wife Ranu, Usha Bai and Rajesh Kol

The SP added that the injured were sent to Jabalpur medical college for treatment after initial treatment at Sehora CHC.

Later, villagers squatted on road demanding speed-breakers to check speeding by vehicles.