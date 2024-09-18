 Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

The video is going viral on social media and has garnered a lot of views. Police has taken cognisance of the video and a probe is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a speeding car with two allegedly drunk girls sitting on the the open windows and swaying on music has surfaced on social media. The video is said to be from the Airport Road-VIP Road area of the capital city. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday.

The video is going viral on social media and has garnered a lot of views. Police has taken cognisance of the video and a probe is underway. Though the details of the alleged have not been identified, police has begun investigation.

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
VIDEO: Police Files Complaint Against The Man Who Performed Unsafe Stunts In Gwalior
article-image

According to information, a video of a speeding car driven by an alleged drunk driver has gone viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that a Maruti S Cross driver is moving at a high speed on the road. It can be seen that two girls in allegedly intoxicated state come out of the windows of the car and start swaying. The car is seen speeding towards the VIP Road from the Airport Road. The video also shows the car narrowly missing a series Ganpati Procession trucks that were on their way back.

FPJ Shorts
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'

Talking to Free Press, Gandhi Nagar Police Station TI Suresh Farkale said that they have received the video and have taken cognisance of the same. Due to the Ganpati Visarjan duties on Tuesday, they could not go ahead with the investigation. On Wednesday, a complaint has been filed and a probe is underway.

Read Also
MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...
article-image

Not the first case of dangerous driving!

Previously in the Gwalior city, a case was registered against a man who performed dangerous stunts on the Jiwaji University road. In the viral video, it could be seen that the man was sitting on the hood of the car and a person was shooting a reel of the same.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! 6 Brothers Execute Theft At Hanuman Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; Hide 10 Kg Silver...

MP Shocker! 6 Brothers Execute Theft At Hanuman Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; Hide 10 Kg Silver...

Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

Viral VIDEO: Tricolour With Urdu Kalma Printed Instead Of Ashok Chakra Hoisted In MP's Chhatarpur;...

Viral VIDEO: Tricolour With Urdu Kalma Printed Instead Of Ashok Chakra Hoisted In MP's Chhatarpur;...

Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Devotees Dance To Dhol Beats As Bhopal Bids Adieu To Bappa

Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Devotees Dance To Dhol Beats As Bhopal Bids Adieu To Bappa

Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures...

Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures...