Bhopal Viral Video: Drunk Girls Sway Outside Windows Of Moving Car At Airport Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a speeding car with two allegedly drunk girls sitting on the the open windows and swaying on music has surfaced on social media. The video is said to be from the Airport Road-VIP Road area of the capital city. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday.

The video is going viral on social media and has garnered a lot of views. Police has taken cognisance of the video and a probe is underway. Though the details of the alleged have not been identified, police has begun investigation.

#WATCH | MP: ‘Drunk’ Girls Spotted Swaying On Open Window Of Speeding Car At Airport Road In #Bhopal#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/WvYIJKZoPM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 18, 2024

According to information, a video of a speeding car driven by an alleged drunk driver has gone viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that a Maruti S Cross driver is moving at a high speed on the road. It can be seen that two girls in allegedly intoxicated state come out of the windows of the car and start swaying. The car is seen speeding towards the VIP Road from the Airport Road. The video also shows the car narrowly missing a series Ganpati Procession trucks that were on their way back.

Talking to Free Press, Gandhi Nagar Police Station TI Suresh Farkale said that they have received the video and have taken cognisance of the same. Due to the Ganpati Visarjan duties on Tuesday, they could not go ahead with the investigation. On Wednesday, a complaint has been filed and a probe is underway.

Not the first case of dangerous driving!

Previously in the Gwalior city, a case was registered against a man who performed dangerous stunts on the Jiwaji University road. In the viral video, it could be seen that the man was sitting on the hood of the car and a person was shooting a reel of the same.