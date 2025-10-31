 MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play

MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Singh Ahirwar, the second wife of Kaushalendra Singh alias Bablu, who is former sarpanch of Dheri village.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Wednesday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Singh Ahirwar, the second wife of Kaushalendra Singh alias Bablu, who is former sarpanch of Dheri village.

According to police, Mamta’s body was found hanging from the ceiling inside her house located on Pathapur Road under the City Kotwali police station area. The incident has created panic and tension in the area.

It is said that Mamta had married Kaushalendra despite belonging to a different caste, which had caused disputes within the family. 

FPJ Shorts
Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health
Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health
TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Check Full Timetable Here
TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Check Full Timetable Here
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals
Read Also
MP Bizarre! 6-Seated E-Rickshaw Carries 20 Passengers In Chhatarpur; Driver Extends Back Seat For...
article-image

Last month, Kaushalendra’s first wife Kamal Singh and their 2 sons Deep Raj and Manvendra had allegedly attacked Mamta and Kaushalendra with a knife and sword.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered and all 3 were sent to jail.

Recently, after their release, family disputes had reportedly started again. Police suspect foul play behind Mamta’s death.

City Kotwali police in-charge Arvind Dangi and his team reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. 

2 people have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play

MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat...

MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP...

MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Free...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Free...

MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24...

MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24...