MP News: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Foul Play | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Singh Ahirwar, the second wife of Kaushalendra Singh alias Bablu, who is former sarpanch of Dheri village.

According to police, Mamta’s body was found hanging from the ceiling inside her house located on Pathapur Road under the City Kotwali police station area. The incident has created panic and tension in the area.

It is said that Mamta had married Kaushalendra despite belonging to a different caste, which had caused disputes within the family.

Last month, Kaushalendra’s first wife Kamal Singh and their 2 sons Deep Raj and Manvendra had allegedly attacked Mamta and Kaushalendra with a knife and sword.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered and all 3 were sent to jail.

Recently, after their release, family disputes had reportedly started again. Police suspect foul play behind Mamta’s death.

City Kotwali police in-charge Arvind Dangi and his team reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

2 people have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.