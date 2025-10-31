Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments

MP News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday expressed displeasure over Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to submit its reply within stipulated time despite clear directions.

The tribunal has ordered BMC to remove encroachments around Upper Lake and to implement Wetland Rules in full compliance. It has also directed the corporation to file an action taken report within two weeks.

BMC informed the tribunal that notices had been issued to those accused of encroachment and that further proceedings were underway as per rules, with an opportunity for accused to be heard.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) submitted that the local administration must ensure compliance with Wetland Rules regarding prohibited, restricted and regulated activities. In case of violations, the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) is responsible for taking action.

Petitioner Rashid Noor Khan said the BMC had failed to include him in the inspection committee and that photographs of Khanugaon near Upper Lake were taken without his participation. He alleged negligence on part of the corporation, stating that the matter concerns illegal construction and encroachment within the Bhoj Wetland area.

A fresh survey was conducted in October 2025 to identify such violations, and the administration was asked to file a final report.

Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, representing the petitioner, said the tribunal has directed BMC to submit its action taken report within two weeks and noted its failure to file replies on time.