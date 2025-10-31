 Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday expressed displeasure over Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to submit its reply within stipulated time despite clear directions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake Encroachments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday expressed displeasure over Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to submit its reply within stipulated time despite clear directions.

The tribunal has ordered BMC to remove encroachments around Upper Lake and to implement Wetland Rules in full compliance. It has also directed the corporation to file an action taken report within two weeks.

BMC informed the tribunal that notices had been issued to those accused of encroachment and that further proceedings were underway as per rules, with an opportunity for accused to be heard.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) submitted that the local administration must ensure compliance with Wetland Rules regarding prohibited, restricted and regulated activities. In case of violations, the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) is responsible for taking action.

FPJ Shorts
#StopThePeriodPain: Multi-Channel Campaign Sparks National Conversation On Menstrual Pain Awareness
#StopThePeriodPain: Multi-Channel Campaign Sparks National Conversation On Menstrual Pain Awareness
Joyful Scenes! Dabang Delhi Players Dance In Jubilation After Beating Puneri Paltan To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy; Video
Joyful Scenes! Dabang Delhi Players Dance In Jubilation After Beating Puneri Paltan To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy; Video
Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Ban on ORS-Labeled Fruit Beverages, Citing Public Health Concerns
Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Ban on ORS-Labeled Fruit Beverages, Citing Public Health Concerns
Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK Expels Senior Leader K A Sengottaiyan After He Meets Sasikala, OPS And Dhinakaran; EPS Issues Order
Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK Expels Senior Leader K A Sengottaiyan After He Meets Sasikala, OPS And Dhinakaran; EPS Issues Order
Read Also
MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...
article-image

Petitioner Rashid Noor Khan said the BMC had failed to include him in the inspection committee and that photographs of Khanugaon near Upper Lake were taken without his participation. He alleged negligence on part of the corporation, stating that the matter concerns illegal construction and encroachment within the Bhoj Wetland area.

A fresh survey was conducted in October 2025 to identify such violations, and the administration was asked to file a final report.

Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, representing the petitioner, said the tribunal has directed BMC to submit its action taken report within two weeks and noted its failure to file replies on time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brush With Infamy: From Murder & Scams To Theft And Rape, Cops Done It All

Brush With Infamy: From Murder & Scams To Theft And Rape, Cops Done It All

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake...

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Raps BMC For Delay In Reply, Orders Removal Of Upper Lake...

Bhopal News: Proper Reshuffling Of Train Stoppages Needed In Bhopal, Says MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal News: Proper Reshuffling Of Train Stoppages Needed In Bhopal, Says MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...