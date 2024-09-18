 MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained At Indore Airport Over VISA Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained At Indore Airport Over VISA Issues

MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained At Indore Airport Over VISA Issues

The Collegium, in its recommendation, stated that Justice Kait ranks 5th on the All India Seniority List of High Court Judges.

Staff Reporter FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended senior judge of Delhi High Court Suresh Kumar Kait as the next Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The collegium forwarded the recommendation on Tuesday.

The Collegium, in its recommendation, stated that Justice Kait ranks 5th on the All India Seniority List of High Court Judges. He also holds seniority over the current Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Read Also
Bhopal: You Earn Stars, Get Money In Hazars, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
article-image

Two passengers detained at Indore Airport; Deported to Sharjah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers arrived from Sharjah are detained at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of Indore on Tuesday night following technical reasons in their VISA. Official sources informed on Wednesday morning about this development. The action was carried out by Immigration Department. 

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Fall By Over 3% After Bumper Listing
Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Fall By Over 3% After Bumper Listing
Delhi: 8 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh; Visuals Surface
Delhi: 8 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh; Visuals Surface
Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Fame Dhvani Bhanushali Talks About Nepotism: 'It’s Not Like Parents Serve Things To...'
Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Fame Dhvani Bhanushali Talks About Nepotism: 'It’s Not Like Parents Serve Things To...'
Delhi Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi, & Tej Pratap In Land-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case
Delhi Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi, & Tej Pratap In Land-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case

Two passengers named Vicky Kumar and Poonam Kumari who came from Air India Express Sharjah Indore flight were detained by the immigration section. They have been detained due to some technical reasons in VISA, they are to be sent back to Sharjah by the next flight of Air India Express which is on Thursday night. The detention action has been taken as per the immigration rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...

MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability

President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Stabbed To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Jabalpur; Altercation Occurred Over...

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Stabbed To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Jabalpur; Altercation Occurred Over...

Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO

Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO