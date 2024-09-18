MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained At Indore Airport Over VISA Issues

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended senior judge of Delhi High Court Suresh Kumar Kait as the next Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The collegium forwarded the recommendation on Tuesday.

The Collegium, in its recommendation, stated that Justice Kait ranks 5th on the All India Seniority List of High Court Judges. He also holds seniority over the current Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Two passengers detained at Indore Airport; Deported to Sharjah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers arrived from Sharjah are detained at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of Indore on Tuesday night following technical reasons in their VISA. Official sources informed on Wednesday morning about this development. The action was carried out by Immigration Department.

Two passengers named Vicky Kumar and Poonam Kumari who came from Air India Express Sharjah Indore flight were detained by the immigration section. They have been detained due to some technical reasons in VISA, they are to be sent back to Sharjah by the next flight of Air India Express which is on Thursday night. The detention action has been taken as per the immigration rules.