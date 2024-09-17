Bhopal: You Earn Stars, Get Money In Hazars, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Safai Mitras will be given honourarium on the basis of the stars urban bodies get for keeping cities garbage-free under the cleanliness survey -2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the statement during the inauguration of Swachhata Pakhwara (cleanliness fortnight) on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Yadav said, “Jitne stars utne Hazar (the Safai Mitras would be given money on the basis of the stars a city gets in terms of cleanliness).” An urban body gets up to seven stars in ranking. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Yadav inaugurated PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in 50 district hospitals.

Patel said that the doctors should prescribe generic medicines and there should be shops near government hospitals where generic medicines are available. Yadav said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras launched by the Prime Ministers to make medicines available at cheaper rates has given relief to the common.

More than 300 types of medicine are provided at the government hospitals in the state free of cost, he said. According to Yadav, it is because of the Prime Minister’s initiative that 1.31 lakh families entered their new houses under the PM Awas Yojna.

More than 36.24 lakh families in rural areas have been allotted houses under the scheme, he said. Yadav also transferred Rs 4 crore to Bhopal Municipal Corporation for getting five stars under Cleanliness Survey-2023.

The amount will be distributed among 8,116 Safai Mitras of the Bhopal civic body. Each of them will get Rs 5,000 as incentive.

Anti-pox vaccine formula was made in India: Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the formula of anti-pox vaccine was made in India. When pox spread everywhere, the people in India used to take out pus with the thorn of Babul tree (acacia plant). Those who were afflicted with pox used to paste it on each other’s body, which then created anti-body. Lord Macaulay sent it to London, and, in this way, anti-pox vaccine came into existence, he said.