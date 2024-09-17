Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 18 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas And Timings:

Area: Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar, Crystal Campus, Kanchan Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Area: Reliable Colony, Signature Park, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Riddim Park Colony and nearby areas.

Time: 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes to ensure the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it helps maintain the reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.