 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 18 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Read Also
Bhopal: Govt Aims Ensuring Maximum Enrolment In Government-Run Technical Institutes
article-image

Areas And Timings:

Area: Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana Vihar, Crystal Campus, Kanchan Nagar, and nearby areas.
Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Area: Reliable Colony, Signature Park, and nearby areas.
Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface
Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Personnel Injured In Vehicle Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Visuals Surface
Is Gen Z Losing Place In The Job Market? Business Leaders Have To Say This
Is Gen Z Losing Place In The Job Market? Business Leaders Have To Say This
Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post: 'Hum Phir Milenge' (VIDEO)
Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post: 'Hum Phir Milenge' (VIDEO)
Lebanon: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Members Injured, Several Feared Dead After Their Handheld Pagers Explodes; VIDEO Surfaces
Lebanon: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Members Injured, Several Feared Dead After Their Handheld Pagers Explodes; VIDEO Surfaces

Area: Riddim Park Colony and nearby areas.
Time: 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM

Read Also
MP Updates: Jeweller’s Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs; Items Used For Making IEDs Seized...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes to ensure the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it helps maintain the reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister, Others Review Cheetah Project In Kuno

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister, Others Review Cheetah Project In Kuno

Bhopal: Govt Sets Wheat Stock Limit, Work On To Fix Pulse Limit

Bhopal: Govt Sets Wheat Stock Limit, Work On To Fix Pulse Limit

Bhopal: Pvt Varsity Student Kidnapped, Rs 50,000 Ransom Demanded

Bhopal: Pvt Varsity Student Kidnapped, Rs 50,000 Ransom Demanded

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Rachana...

Ananta Chaturdashi 2024: Jabalpur Makes Separate 'Kund' On Narmada Ghat For Ganapati Visarjan

Ananta Chaturdashi 2024: Jabalpur Makes Separate 'Kund' On Narmada Ghat For Ganapati Visarjan