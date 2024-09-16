Bhopal: Govt Aims Ensuring Maximum Enrolment In Government-Run Technical Institutes

Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As admissions in technical courses are on the wane, the department of technical education, skill development and employment has risen up to the occasion and has planned to launch an ambitious drive aimed at achieving full enrolment.

More importantly, it also seeks to ensure maximum enrolment in government-run institutions. Notably, the department holds admissions for both government and private institutes simultaneously. It has instructed officers to guide students on how to enrol in the courses of their choice. Sources in the department said that help from various platforms was taken to guide students’ enrolment in various courses. September 15 was the last date of admission.

At one time, the BE course was most sought after but in the last five years, it has not seen cent percent admissions. The data obtained from the department says that in 2017-18, there were 176 institutes including some government institutes of BE with 71,823 seats and total admissions were 31,913.

This means that admission stood at merely 44.43%. In the following years if the admission in BE is seen then in 2018-19 admission was 47.14% followed by 54.53% in 2019-20, 57.41% in 2020-21, 64.11% in 2021-22 and 57% in 2022-23. In the year 2023-24, admission was 58.09 %.

This time, the admission BE remained more than 36,000 against available 58,976 seats. The numbers of admission could rise further when the final admission figures are out.

On being asked that the department is aiming to get a higher number of students in government engineering colleges - which could be around 13 including autonomous colleges-, a vice chancellor of a prominent government university said on condition of anonymity that the situation of government engineering colleges is not a hidden thing.

These institutes lack staff and other basic facilities and this affects admissions, he added. Meanwhile, sources in department said that as far as ITIs are concerned there are 285 institutes in the state and seats available are 48, 824. More than 80 % admissions have been reported so far. This indicates that not all ITI’s seats are filled this year as well.

B Pharma remained the most sought after course and its admission percentage always remained high in comparison to other courses.