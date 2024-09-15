MP: Maggot Found Crawling Inside Poha Packet In Jabalpur; Man Files Complaint With Consumer Forum (WATCH)

Live maggots found in Poha packet in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine, you’re preparing Poha, and suddenly you spot live maggots floating in the pot! That’s exactly what happened with Puspender Singh from Jabalpur’s Patan area.

Just three days ago, he bought a packet of Poha from a nearby shop. On Sunday, as he opened the packet of Poha, he was shocked to see live maggots crawling all throughout.

Disappointed by what he saw, Pushpendra recorded a video of the infested Poha. He also lodged a complaint with the Consumer Forum with docket number 6245131.

Poha Packet expiry date next year!

The Poha packet has a manufacturing date of July 26, 2024 and an expiry date of January 1, 2025, which means it still has the shelf life of next 4 months.

Finding live maggots inside the Poha packet raises serious concerns about the quality control measures in place and the potential health risks associated with consuming such infested products.

Consumers need to be provided safe and unadulterated food products, and incidents like this indicate a wake-up call for the food industry to prioritize consumer safety and maintain the highest standards of hygiene and quality control.

Recently, live maggots were also found in maggi noodles packet in Katangi town of Jabalpur.