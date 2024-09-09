 VIDEO: Youth Finds Crawling Maggot Inside Maggi Noodles In Jabalpur; Files Complaint With Consumer Forum
He has also filed a complaint with the Consumer Forum regarding the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine cooking your favourite Maggi noodles, only to see live bugs swimming around in the pot! That’s exactly what happened to Ankit Sengar from Jabalpur’s Katangi area.

Just a few days ago, he bought five packets of Maggi from a local shop. Two days later, as he tossed the noodles into boiling water, he was horrified to see bugs crawling inside. Some of them were still alive!

Shocked by the sight, Ankit recorded a video of the infested noodles and shared it on social media. He has also filed a complaint with the Consumer Forum regarding the incident.

Not expired!

The Maggi packet in question, dated with a manufacture date of May 2024 and an expiry date of January 2025, was clearly still within its shelf life as of September 9, 2024. Despite being well before the expiry date, the discovery of live bugs in the noodles raises serious concerns about the quality control and safety measures in place.

Ankit, who regularly purchases Maggi from the same store, stated that he had never encountered such a problem before. He found several bugs in the noodles, which he believes are harmful to health.

He has requested a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible. He has also called for stricter regulations on food quality to prevent such incidents in the future.

This issue has become a topic of discussion not only in Jabalpur but across the country. The lack of quality in a popular food product like Maggi could erode consumer trust.

