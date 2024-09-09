 Massive Fire Erupts In Basement Of Gwalior Apartment, Parked Vehicles Burnt To Ashes
Massive Fire Erupts In Basement Of Gwalior Apartment, Parked Vehicles Burnt To Ashes

The reason of the intense fire is said to be a short circuit in the electrical board that was situated in the basement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building in Gwalior on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Fortunately, the flames were brought under control on time and no injury or casualty was reported. Though, a few two-wheelers parked in the basement were burnt to ashes.

The primary reason of the intense fire is said to be a short circuit in the electrical board installed in the basement. As soon as the fire broke out, the flames raged till high, with black smoke billowing out. Wasting no time, the residents rushed out for lives.

According to information, a blazing fire broke out in the basement of Rajkamal Apartment located behind City Center Kailash Bihar of Gwalior University Police Station area on Sunday-Monday night at around 1:30 to 2.00. The reason of the fire is said to be a short circuit that occurred in the electricity fixture situated in the basement.

As soon as the residents identified the fire, they rushed to the basement and tried to stop it with fire extinguishers. The fire was so intense that even two extinguishers could not control it. Other bunch of residents quickly dialed up the fire department. The fire department, with their water cannons quickly controlled the blaze.

Fortunately, no resident has been injured in this accident but two scooters of residents of the apartment turned to ashes.

