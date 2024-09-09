Ujjain: Doors Of Development Of Malwa Region Opened; Says Former MP Prem Chand Guddu

Former MP Prem Chand Guddu |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP Prem Chand Guddu has said that with Mohan Yadav becoming the Chief Minister, the doors of development for the Indore-Ujjain division have opened. He is a leader with a good and broad vision. He has done a lot of work during his political career.

In such a situation, his becoming the CM is a big gift for the entire Malwa region. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Guddu said that for the first time since Prakash Chandra Sethi, a leader from Malwa has reached the position of CM.

After Yadav became the CM, work in the direction of development in Ujjain has started progressing in a better way. Purifying the Kshipra is a major challenge. Stopping the sewage water coming from Indore from entering this river is a significant task.

During the tenure of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, there was widespread corruption in the name of work in this direction. Now, I hope that during Yadav's tenure, not only will the Kshipra be purified before the Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, but this river, which is the centre of faith for the masses, will also be in a much better condition.

The recent incident of rape on the streets of Ujjain and the viral video of it is a symbol of police failure, Guddu charged.