 Ujjain: President Draupadi Murmu To Be Taken To Mahakaleshwar Temple Through Mahakal Lok
President Draupadi Murmu will come to Indore on September 19 and attend the convocation of Devi Ahilya University.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
President Draupadi Murmu | X/ @rashtrapatibhvn

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has started preparations for the proposed visit of President Draupadi Murmu on September 19 to Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. The President will visit Shri Mahakal Lok and then reach for the darshan of Lord Mahakal.

Collector-cum-president of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) Neeraj Kumar Singh on Sunday inspected the proposed route. However, the final decision will be taken by the staff coming from Rashtrapati Bhavan after determining the route for the President’s arrival.

President Draupadi Murmu will come to Indore on September 19 and attend the convocation of Devi Ahilya University. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar will also accompany her in the convocation ceremony.

article-image

The local administration has also received information about the President coming to Ujjain and offering prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. The collector along with MTMC administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad and assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal inspected the proposed route to reach Mahakal temple through Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

It is possible that the President can be brought to the green room to be built under the roof for Shikhar Darshan through the ramp of the temple gate number 10 through an e-cart while showing her Mahakal Lok. After changing here, the President will go to the temple for darshan.

