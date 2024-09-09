Bizarre! Brothers Commit Back-To-Back Thefts To Meet Expensive Make-Up Demands Of 'Dilli Vali' Girlfriend; Were In Love With The Same Girl

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where two brothers were arrested for committing back-to-back thefts to fulfil the expensive demands of their love! What's even more crazy is that the brothers were in love with the same girl!

According to information, the two brothers are from Bhind's Mehgaon area. They were arrested in Gwalior for multiple thefts, confessing that they stole to meet the expenses of their high-maintenance 'Dilli-Vali' girlfriend.

One addicted to alcohol, other to smack

The brothers, who are in love with the same girl, said they committed the crimes to fulfill her needs, including expensive makeup, clothes, and costly habits. One of the brothers is addicted to alcohol, while the other is addicted to smack (a form of heroin).

The Hastinapur police caught the brothers, Ravi Dhanuk and Vishal Dhanuk, after investigating thefts reported in their area.

The police recovered stolen goods worth ₹2.75 lakh, including cash and mobile phones. The elder brother, addicted to smack, and the younger one, hooked on alcohol, would get high at night and then steal.

The girl is in Delhi, and they started stealing more as her demands grew.

The police team, led by Hastinapur SHO Rajkumar Rajawat, investigated a theft reported on August 31, where ₹16,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelry, and three mobile phones were stolen from a house in Bajrang Colony, Dabaka. That same night, a report was filed about a theft in a house in Saunsa village, where cash and a mobile phone were stolen.

Under the guidance of SDOP Santosh Patel, the police activated their network of informants and identified the suspects using technical evidence. With help from cyber cell and informants, the team apprehended Ravi and Vishal Dhanuk. The brothers confessed to three thefts, including one in Hastinapur and two in Utaila.

Both the brothers are under arrest and the police are now questioning them about other possible thefts.