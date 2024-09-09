MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person has been arrested for stealing over ₹10 lakh worth of urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) was stolen and sold on the black market on Monday.

The stolen fertilizers were intended for farmers. The theft came to light during a surprise inspection by Food Department’s SDIO, Indira Tripathi, and Senior Agriculture Officer and Assistant Fertilizer Inspector, Megha Agarwal.

During the inspection, they found a significant stock of fertilizers missing from the cooperative society in Barkheda, leading to a police complaint filed at Charghwan police station. One suspect has been arrested.

The inspection, ordered by Collector Deepak Saxena, revealed differences between the records and the actual stock. For instance, the POS machine recorded 1.62 tons of urea, but only 0.36 tons were physically present. Similarly, 11.05 tons of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) were listed, but only 3.5 tons were found.

Documents with unauthorized signatures were also discovered, prompting FIRs against two shops. According to the FIR, salesman Nanhilal Jhariya from the Nayanagar Bharatpur shop is accused of stealing 970 bags of urea and 530 bags of DAP, valued at nearly 10 lakh rupees.

Another salesman, Anees Mishra from the Badkhera shop, allegedly stole 28 bags of urea and 151 bags of DAP worth 75 thousand rupees.

This missing fertilizer has negatively impacted farmers, who are not receiving the necessary supplies for their crops. Charghwan police have arrested one suspect, Nanhilal Jhariya, and are actively searching for two others, Rakesh Nandesaria, the society manager, and Anees Mishra.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the law and are accelerating their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.