 MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur

MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur

For instance, the POS machine recorded 1.62 tons of urea, but only 0.36 tons were physically present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person has been arrested for stealing over ₹10 lakh worth of urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) was stolen and sold on the black market on Monday.

The stolen fertilizers were intended for farmers. The theft came to light during a surprise inspection by Food Department’s SDIO, Indira Tripathi, and Senior Agriculture Officer and Assistant Fertilizer Inspector, Megha Agarwal.

Read Also
MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior
article-image

During the inspection, they found a significant stock of fertilizers missing from the cooperative society in Barkheda, leading to a police complaint filed at Charghwan police station. One suspect has been arrested.

The inspection, ordered by Collector Deepak Saxena, revealed differences between the records and the actual stock. For instance, the POS machine recorded 1.62 tons of urea, but only 0.36 tons were physically present. Similarly, 11.05 tons of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) were listed, but only 3.5 tons were found.

FPJ Shorts
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report
Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests Privacy
Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests Privacy
Himalaya Diwas 2024: History And Significance
Himalaya Diwas 2024: History And Significance
Read Also
Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised
article-image

Documents with unauthorized signatures were also discovered, prompting FIRs against two shops. According to the FIR, salesman Nanhilal Jhariya from the Nayanagar Bharatpur shop is accused of stealing 970 bags of urea and 530 bags of DAP, valued at nearly 10 lakh rupees.

Another salesman, Anees Mishra from the Badkhera shop, allegedly stole 28 bags of urea and 151 bags of DAP worth 75 thousand rupees.

This missing fertilizer has negatively impacted farmers, who are not receiving the necessary supplies for their crops. Charghwan police have arrested one suspect, Nanhilal Jhariya, and are actively searching for two others, Rakesh Nandesaria, the society manager, and Anees Mishra.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the law and are accelerating their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...

Massive Fire Erupts In Basement Of Gwalior Apartment, Parked Vehicles Burnt To Ashes

Massive Fire Erupts In Basement Of Gwalior Apartment, Parked Vehicles Burnt To Ashes

MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur

MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur

MP September 9 Weather Update: Rainfall Alert For State; Heavy Rain Expected From September 10 To 14

MP September 9 Weather Update: Rainfall Alert For State; Heavy Rain Expected From September 10 To 14

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Gift Under Ladli Behna Yojana; Forms New Delimitation Commission To...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Gift Under Ladli Behna Yojana; Forms New Delimitation Commission To...