Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal residing in the Ashoka Garden area allegedly fired at another man over an old dispute late Saturday night, the police said. The victim has been admitted to the hospital, and is said to be out of danger, while a case has been registered against the accused.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Rashmi Agrawal Dubey told Free Press that the man who sustained a bullet wound has been identified as Shubham Tendulkar (24).

He had gone to another city locality on Saturday along with his friend Raunak Singh to see the jhankis of Lord Ganesha. On their way back around 1 am, they were near a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in Semra, a listed criminal Yash Agrawal, overtook their scooty and fired a bullet at Shubham, who was riding the two-wheeler.

Shubham sustained the bullet wound on his stomach, and began bleeding. Agrawal fled from the scene, while Raunak rushed Shubham to a nearby hospital.

He is undergoing treatment, and is said to be out of danger, said police, adding that the accused is being searched for. A murder case was registered against him in 2023.