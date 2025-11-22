 MP News: Legendary Crocodile ‘Raja’ Of Khandari Reservoir Dies At 70 In Jabalpur
The legendary crocodile known as 'Raja,' the king of Khandari Reservoir, has died at over 70 years old, marking the end of an era. The Forest Department performed his last rites on Saturday on the reservoir’s banks after the giant crocodile was found lifeless floating near the shore Friday night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The legendary crocodile known as 'Raja,' the king of Khandari Reservoir, has died at over 70 years old, marking the end of an era. The Forest Department performed his last rites on Saturday on the reservoir’s banks after the giant crocodile was found lifeless floating near the shore Friday night.

Raja, believed to be the oldest and largest crocodile in Madhya Pradesh, measured approximately 16 feet and weighed around 210 kilograms. Since the reservoir's construction in 1883, during the British era, he had lived peacefully there.

He was a popular tourist attraction, frequently spotted swimming or basking in peace close to throngs of people. On Friday evening, a security guard spotted Raja’s floating body, which was later recovered by the Forest Department team. He died naturally, most likely as a result of his advanced age, according to the post-mortem.

A post-mortem was performed on the spot because the crocodile's body was too big to be transported. Near the shore, other crocodiles in the reservoir were observed silently paying respect.

With plenty of food and little disturbance, Raja lived a tranquil life for decades in his natural habitat. Officials from the Forest Department have offered their condolences and stated that the post-mortem report will be followed by an investigation into his death.

