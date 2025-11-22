 MP News: Gwalior High Court Upholds Diabetic Student's Admission
High Court (HC) on Friday delivered a landmark ruling against the refusal of admission to a diabetic student at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior. The court declared that denying education to a student based on illness or disability is unlawful.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): High Court (HC) on Friday delivered a landmark ruling against the refusal of admission to a diabetic student at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior. The court declared that denying education to a student based on illness or disability is unlawful.

Pragyansh, a student with Type 1 diabetes, was denied admission to the Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) course despite clearing all required stages—written exam, physical test, and skill test—and receiving an allotment letter on August 8. Admission was withheld after the medical exam, citing his illness.

Pragyansh argued that he participated in district and state-level badminton competitions and was physically capable of the course requirements. The court ruled that diabetes alone cannot disqualify him. The judgement emphasised that simple Indian food like dal, rice, roti, vegetables and yogurt is suitable for diabetics and the student can store insulin in a mini-fridge without burdening the institute.

The HC reaffirmed the right to education over employment concerns, underlining that institutions must provide reasonable accommodations to ensure no student is deprived due to health conditions or disabilities.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease causing insulin deficiency, leading to fatigue, frequent urination and dehydration risks. This ruling is a significant step towards inclusive education for students with disabilities.

