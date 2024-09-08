 Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelted During Ganesh Procession In Ratlam; Over 500 Protest At Police Station
To control the situation, police used mild force and fired tear gas. The protest, which began around 8:30 Pm, ended around midnight. Five people have been taken into custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Over 500 people ‘gheraoed’ Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam police station on Ganesh Chaturthi(Saturday night) after stones were pelted during Ganesha’s procession. Various Hindu organisations demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and called for strict action and blocked the road in protest. 

Based on the demands of Hindu organisations, police registered an FIR against unknown individuals. The incident occurred in the Mochipura area.

According to information, the incident occurred around 8:30 Pm when a stone was thrown in the dark, closely missing the idol. Laxman Rajwaniya filed an FIR, stating that the procession, which included women and children, was moving with the idol from Khetalpur to Hathikhana through Mochipura when the stone was thrown.

Kinnar Guru, who was riding on the tractor carrying the idol, noticed the stone pass near the idol and informed others. This sparked anger among the crowd. After completing the idol installation, everyone gathered at the police station.

Stone pelting when after police started investigation at spot

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha arrived at the scene with police forces for investigation, followed by the crowd. As the SP requested people to disperse, stone pelting began again, with one stone hitting the police vehicle, breaking its window.

Tear gas used

To control the situation, police used mild force and fired tear gas. The protest, which began around 8:30 Pm, ended around midnight. Five people have been taken into custody for questioning, and additional security forces have been deployed from Jaora.

CSP Abhinav Barange said that the police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the stone thrower. The situation is currently under control.

Gaurav Sharma, district secretary of the VHP, claimed that a conspiracy was being plotted ahead of the festival, accusing extremists of trying to disrupt Hindu events in Muslim areas.

