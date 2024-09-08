Puja Special Trains To Run Between Muzaffarpur & Secunderabad, Passing Through Madhya Pradesh Stations

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has decided to run 12 trips of the Puja special train between Muzaffarpur-Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur to clear additional passenger traffic during the festive season. This train will reach its destination by stopping at various stations of the Bhopal Division.

Train number 05293 Muzaffarpur-Secunderabad Express Special train will depart from Muzaffarpur station every Tuesday from October 15 to December 31 at 10:45 hrs and reach Itarsi the next day (Wednesday) at 08:10 hrs. It will depart from Itarsi at 08:20 hrs and reach Secunderabad station at 23:50 hrs via other stations en route.

Similarly, train number 05294 Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur Express Special train will depart from Secunderabad station every Thursday from October 17 to January 2, 2025, at 03:55 hrs, reach Itarsi at 19:40 hrs, depart from Itarsi at 19:50 hrs, and reach Muzaffarpur station the next day at 16:30 hrs.

The train will halt at Hajipur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Kazipet stations.

Similarly, an 11-trip superfast special train will run between Danapur-Secunderabad-Danapur, which will halt at Itarsi station of the Bhopal Division and reach its destination.

Train number 03225 Danapur-Secunderabad Superfast Special train will depart from Danapur station at 20:50 hrs every Thursday from October 17 to December 26 and reach Itarsi at 13:30 hrs the next day, depart from Itarsi at 13:40 hrs, passing through other stations on the route, and will reach Secunderabad station at 04:40 hrs on the third day.

Train number 03226 Secunderabad-Danapur Special train will depart from Secunderabad station at 10:00 hrs every Sunday from October 20 to December 29, reach Itarsi at 01:10 hrs the next day, depart from Itarsi at 01:20 hrs, and will reach Danapur station at 19:00 hrs.

En route, this train will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Khandravali stations in both directions.