 MP September 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in State From September 11; Cities To Be Affected Include Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP September 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in State From September 11; Cities To Be Affected Include Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain & More

MP September 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in State From September 11; Cities To Be Affected Include Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain & More

Starting September 11, a strong rain system will affect the state, bringing heavy showers to Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to receive more rainfall as the monsoon trough and low-pressure area become active again. On Sunday, heavy rain is expected in Shivpuri, Sheopur, and five other districts. Starting September 11, a strong rain system will affect the state, bringing heavy showers to Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. This could help the state reach its full rainfall quota.

Read Also
MPBSE’s Big Move: Madhya Pradesh Board To Allow Failing Students A Second Chance With...
article-image

So far, the state has received an average of 36.1 inches of rain, which is 97% of the season's total. Just 1.2 inches more are needed to reach the normal rainfall mark of 37.3 inches. In 28 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, rainfall has already exceeded normal levels, ranging from 96% to 169%. Sheopur has seen the highest rainfall at 169%. However, the Indore, Ujjain, and Rewa divisions are lagging behind, with Rewa receiving the least at 60% (23.3 inches).

According to a scientist at the IMD Bhopal, the monsoon trough is passing through Damoh, with another trough extending from Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh. The active low-pressure area may cause heavy rain on September 8, 9, and 10 in some places, but widespread rainfall is expected from September 11.

Read Also
FREE PRESS IMPACT: ₹2K Spot Fine On 2 For Dumping Medical, C&D Waste In Forest
article-image

The monsoon became active in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, leading to consistent rainfall in June, July, and August, along with the first three days of September. Bhopal has received over 43 inches of rain, while Mandla has recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 47.97 inches. The top ten districts with the most rain include Mandla, Seoni, Sheopur, Sidhi, Bhopal, Dindori, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Raisen, and Sagar.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: 15-Yr-Old Dies In Saran After Doctor Relies On YouTube Videos For Performing Surgery
Bihar: 15-Yr-Old Dies In Saran After Doctor Relies On YouTube Videos For Performing Surgery
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Food Special: From Chhole Bhature Tacos To Tomato Mozzarella Samosa, 7 Best Fusion Dishes You...

Bhopal Food Special: From Chhole Bhature Tacos To Tomato Mozzarella Samosa, 7 Best Fusion Dishes You...

MP September 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in State From September 11; Cities To Be Affected...

MP September 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in State From September 11; Cities To Be Affected...

MP: Father, Son Killed With Axe, Robbed Of Over A Dozen Goats; Bodies Found In Bushes In Guna

MP: Father, Son Killed With Axe, Robbed Of Over A Dozen Goats; Bodies Found In Bushes In Guna

MPBSE’s Big Move: Madhya Pradesh Board To Allow Failing Students A Second Chance With...

MPBSE’s Big Move: Madhya Pradesh Board To Allow Failing Students A Second Chance With...

FREE PRESS IMPACT: ₹2K Spot Fine On 2 For Dumping Medical, C&D Waste In Forest

FREE PRESS IMPACT: ₹2K Spot Fine On 2 For Dumping Medical, C&D Waste In Forest