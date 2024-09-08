MPBSE’s Big Move: Madhya Pradesh Board To Allow Failing Students A Second Chance With Supplementary Exams

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is working on a strategy to change its supplementary examination system. Under the new policy, students of Class 10 and 12 who fail in all subjects will now be given the opportunity to take supplementary exams.

Previously, only students who failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear for supplementary exams.

However, with this new scheme, students failing in four or more subjects will also be eligible to take supplementary exams, which will offer them a second chance to improve their academic performance. The MPBSE secretary KD Tripathi told Free Press that they analysed patterns of other state boards and were still working on strategy to change supplementary exam system.

Ruk Jana Nahi may discontinue

The introduction of the newly proposed scheme is expected to lead to the discontinuation of the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme, which was launched in 2016. The Ruk Jana Nahi initiative was specifically designed to support students who had failed in all subjects by providing them with an additional opportunity to appear for exams. This scheme was aimed at ensuring that students of Class 10 and Class 12 who did not pass their regular exams were not left without options to continue their education.

Under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme, students were allowed to retake their exams twice a year, giving them a chance to improve their scores and successfully pass their grades without losing an entire academic year. This initiative played a crucial role in reducing dropout rates and provided a safety net for students struggling academically.

However, with the introduction of the new scheme, the continuation of Ruk Jana Nahi is now uncertain, raising concerns about the impact this change could have on students who rely on such opportunities to complete their education.