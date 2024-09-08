 FREE PRESS IMPACT: ₹2K Spot Fine On 2 For Dumping Medical, C&D Waste In Forest
FREE PRESS IMPACT: ₹2K Spot Fine On 2 For Dumping Medical, C&D Waste In Forest

Free Press had raised the issue of dumping of plastic, C&D waste and biomedical waste in the tiger movement territory, forest areas like Chandpuran, Dhamkheda and others.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team traced those who dumped medical and C&D waste in the forest of Chandanpura on the basis of name, address and telephone number mentioned in the papers found in the garbage and imposed a spot fine of Rs 2,000 each on both of them.

Free Press had raised the issue of dumping of plastic, C&D waste and biomedical waste in the tiger movement territory, forest areas like Chandpuran, Dhamkheda and others. BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan and the health department staff of the corporation are taking action to ensure better cleanliness and garbage disposal.

The BMC team of zone 18 inspected the garbage in Chandanpura jungle after finding medical waste wrappers etc and on the basis of the papers found in it, traced the operator of Pest Life Stall, Shri Vishnu and collected a spot fine of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, in the investigation of the garbage thrown with C&D waste, traced Shri Samarth, resident of Fortune Enclave Colony, Amarnath Road, Damkheda and collected Rs. 2,000.

