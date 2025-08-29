 SC Seeks Answers From Government, Ex-Minister In Boy’s Electrocution Case; No FIR Yet In January Incident
Boy disabled after contact with high-tension line in Khurai

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hearing a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and former minister Bhupendra Singh, seeking their reply in four weeks. 

The apex court asked why an FIR wasn’t registered in the case where a minor boy suffered 70% disability after being electrocuted with a high-tension wire in the Sagar district earlier this year.

According to the petition filed by Rakesh Shukla, father of the victim, Manas, the incident occurred when the child climbed an illegally dumped heap of crushed stone behind a playground in Khurai to retrieve his ball on January 1.  

The pile of crushed stone was allegedly placed there by Lakhan Singh, owner of an unauthorised mining operation and nephew of Singh, the sitting MLA of Khurai.

Due to Singh’s political clout, securing legal assistance in the state of Madhya Pradesh has become impossible, said the petitioner. Fearing for their safety, he said there is an urgent need for support for their disabled child and implementation of the direction of the National Human RightsCommission (NHRC).

Advocate Shashank Ratnoo, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, said, “The petitioner has sought the intervention and protection of the SC... Even after the NHRC’s intervention, an FIR has not been registered. Afterall, the boy suffered 70% disability by coming in contact with a high-tension wire because of the pile of crushed stone from illegal mining.”

