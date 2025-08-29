 State-Level Diagnostic Health Care Centre For 40 Plus Women To Start At Bhopal's Katju Hospital
Machines, equipment being installed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department is forming a state-level state-of-art diagnostic centre for 40 plus women for their treatment. It is being developed at Dr Kailash Nath Katju Hospital, Bhopal. Machines and equipment are being installed.

Within next couple of months, it will be ready as 20 per cent work is still pending, according to doctors at Katju Hospital.

The main objective behind developing such state-level centre is to provide health care facilities to 40 plus women. Madhya Pradesh lacks such facilities centre in this field. It will be first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh.

Women face bone health with calcium and vitamin D, and they may discuss menopausal symptoms with doctor.

Dr Rachna Dubey, nodal officer & incharge, centre for preventive gynae oncology and infertility, at Government Kailashnath Katju Hospital, said, “State lacks these facilities for 40 plus women who do not get proper health care amenities.

Women of this category face lot of problems. We will have state-of-art centre in next couple of months. Women suffer depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns. We will ensure their proper care here with medication and physical exercise. Machines and equipment are being installed.”

