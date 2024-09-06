Caution for Momo Lovers! Vendor Spotted Kneading Momo Dough With Feet In Jabalpur; Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Momo lovers need to become cautious while eating the snack! A shocking video of a vendor kneading momo dough with his feet has gone viral on social media. The video came to fore on Friday raising major hygiene concerns amongst the residents of Jabalpur.

According to information, the video pertains to Jabalpur which surfaced on the internet on Friday afternoon. In the 22-second clip, a young man can be seen using his feet to prepare the dough which is said to be for momos.

As the video went viral on social media and reached many people from the district, residents of Jabalpur strongly condemned the practice and lodged a complaint with Jabalpur police.

Two accused arrested

According to information, the food stall is located near the Bargi police station in Jabalpur and was being operated by vendors from Rajasthan.

The two accused have been identified as Rajkumar Goswami and Sachin Goswami. Police have also arrested both of them. The two are residents of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. A legal action has been taken against both of them under relevant sections, based on the complaints filed by the angry residents.

The video not not underscores a wrong practice but also raises concerns regarding the quality of street food available for consumers.