 2 Women Die After Speeding BMW On Wrong Side Hits Their Scooter In Indore
2 Women Die After Speeding BMW On Wrong Side Hits Their Scooter In Indore

The BMW is registered with the Chandigarh RTO, bearing the number CH 01 AU 1061.

Sunday, September 15, 2024
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young women lost their lives after a high-speed BMW car collided with scooter in Indore on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred near Mahalaxmi Maidan when a high-speed BMW car, coming from the wrong side, collided with the scooter on which the two girls were riding.

Bystanders rushed the injured girls to the hospital, but unfortunately, both passed away during treatment.

After the accident, the driver crashed the BMW into a pole and fled the scene, abandoning the car.

The victims have been identified as Diksha, daughter of Ashok, and Lakshmi, daughter of Nathu Singh. They were returning home on their scooter after visiting a local fair when the speeding BMW struck them, throwing them off the scooter. Local residents immediately alerted the police and ambulance, and the girls were taken to the hospital.

The BMW is registered with the Chandigarh RTO, bearing the number CH 01 AU 1061. The police are taking action against the car owner and the driver involved.

According to reports, the girls had informed their families that they were going to the fair. After enjoying the fair, they were heading home when the speeding car hit them. People nearby rushed to help after hearing the loud crash.

The accident has left both families in deep sorrow, with the parents devastated by the sudden loss of their daughters. They had no idea that their daughters, who went to see the fair, would never return home.

