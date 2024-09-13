Indore: Fire Breaks Out At Bus Warehouse; Stock Worth ₹2 Crore Destroyed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a private company's warehouse located in the SR Compound near Dewas Naka in Indore on Friday. Parts of as many as 40 buses were in the warehouse when the fire broke out, causing a financial loss of over Rs 2 crore.

The warehouse is part of the Himalaya Bus Body Building complex. Thick smoke could be seen from afar, and explosions were also heard during the fire. Locals informed the fire brigade and police.

The fire brigade promptly reached the spot after receiving the information and extinguished the blaze after hours of effort. The warehouse stored raw materials used for making bus bodies, including several diesel tanks, which may have caused the fire to spread further.

Narendra Sharma, the owner of Himalaya Coach and Bus Body Builders, said that a short circuit fight has caused the fire; however, the reason will be ascertained only after the probe.

