7 Iconic Ganesh Idols In Indore: A Must-Visit For Every Devotee!

By: Harshita Rawat | September 13, 2024
If you're in Indore, don't miss out on visiting these famous Ganesh idols. Each spot offers a unique glimpse into the city's devotion and spiritual energy. Here's where you should go:
1. Bade Ganpati Visit Bade Ganpati to see the stunning 25-foot tall statue of Lord Ganesha, one of the largest in the world. It's an impressive sight that will leave you in awe. Location: Maharganj Road
Picture By: Pintu Namdev
2. Palasia K Raja Head to Palasia ke Raja, located in the bustling Palasia area, to experience vibrant celebrations and devotion during Ganesh Chaturthi. This place truly comes alive during the festival. Location: Old Palasia
Picture By: Pintu Namdev
3. Khajrana Ganesh Make your way to Khajrana Ganesh, one of Indore’s most revered temples. People come from far and wide, believing that Lord Ganesha fulfills the wishes made here. Location: Khajrana Temple, Khajrana Square
Picture By: Pintu Namdev
4. Jairampur K Raja Here you can enjoy a peaceful and sacred atmosphere. The beautifully adorned idol here is a must-see for devotees. Location: Jairampur Colony
5. Bal Ganesh Stop by Bal Ganesh to see the adorable idol of Lord Ganesha as a child. Its playful charm makes it a delightful visit, especially for families and kids. Location : Sadhu Vasvaani Nagar, Sindhi Colony
6. Sheetal Nagar Visit Sheetal Nagar Ganesh to see the unique pose of Lord Ganesha, sitting with one leg on an aasan. This distinctive idol is a true attraction for all who come by. Location: Vijay Nagar
Picture By: Pintu Namdev
7. Kanadia Road Also, don't miss the unique Kanadia Road Ganesh, where you’ll find a special setup with Kali Mata behind Lord Ganesha. This rare arrangement adds to the spiritual ambiance of the place. Location: Near Bangali Square
Picture By: Pintu Namdev
Thanks For Reading!