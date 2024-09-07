8 Best Pizza Places In Indore That Will Take You Straight To Italy

By: Kajal Kumari | September 07, 2024
Craving for a piping hot, cheezy Pizza? Let's explore some best pizza places in Indore for that Italy/inspired authentic taste!
1. Let's start with 'Classic Pizza' for which you can go to Cafe Palette in 136, Saket Nagar which will also provide you a nice ambience.
2. Then comes Zonatello in Vijay Nagar who's USP is it's high quality ingredients for toppings.
3. The Groundbaking Co. (GBC) in 294 BG Scheme No. 54, near Simis Bakery, Vijay Nagar, serves you with real delicious New York style pizzas— an American version of Italian pizza!
4. If you want to try some new and unique pizza toppings you must go to Thyme & Whisk in Aranya Nagar, Vijay Nagar.
unique toppings
5. We just can't miss wood a Wood Fire Pizza! For these, you can go to Inizio in Lucky Heights, 12/3, New Palasia.
6. Well! If you like you pizza thin and crispy but fully loaded, you can go to Cafe Chapter One in Vijay Nagar.
7. Mangosteen in Bicholi Mardana area, is also the must if you really need a cozy ambience along with your thin crust pizza!
