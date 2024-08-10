Indore Street Food Special: From Piping Hot Moong Bhajiya To K-Drama-Inspired Ramen Bowl, 7 Best Places You Must Try

By: Kajal Kumari | August 10, 2024
What's better than Indore when we talk about street food! In our series of Indore Street Food Special, we get you some road-side dishes you must try this week!
1. Moong Ke Bhajiye: Rains are incomplete without Moong Ke Bhajiye and green chutney! Try at: Shree Mahalaxmi Moong Ke Bhajiya, LIG Colony.
2. Cheese Pull Momos: Can we resist cheese pulls anymore? No right! Then you must try the Cheese pull momos at Setha Ji Fast Food at Meghdoot Chaupati.
3. Sigdi Dosa: A wholesome and tasty dish that we all love is Sigdi Dosa. Out of so many outlets, you can try one at Madhuram Sweets in 56 Dukan.
4. Aaloo Kachori: This pleasant weather what's better than some crispy kachoris with hot cup of chai! Try famous Lal Balti Ki Kachori at Rajendra Nagar or Chiman Bagh in Jail Road, Indore.
5. Pani-puri & Chaat: Let's just admit, street food is incomplete without some spicy Pani-puri and Chaat. So why taste some at the Taste of Bundelkhand in Meghdoot Chaupati.
6. And...the must awaited Korean Ramen! Ever since we got familiar with K-Dramas, Ramen has been in our bucket lists. Finally, you can try a bowl at Chaurasiya Chinese in Meghdoot Chaupati.
7. Dahi Vada: Yummy-licious! We can't say No to Dahi Vada ever. You can try 'Flying Dahi Bade' at Joshi Dahi Vada House in Sarafa Bazar. OR at a delicious plate at Vijay Chaat House in Sarafa Bazar.
So, which items come to your wishlist this time?
