 'Biryani Khane Walo....' BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks; Video Viral
Friday, September 13, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's 'communal' comment has sparked a controversy once again.

Talking to media in Bhopal on Friday, Sharma warned, 'Yeh BJP Ki Sarkar Hai, Biryani Khane Walon Ki Nahi', emphasising a Hindu-inclined government. The video of the same is being widely circulated on social media.

Notably, Sharma was expressing his anger over the Berasia molestation case. He lashed out at rural Bhopal SP, accusing him of mishandling a recent case where a class 11 girl was molested in Berasia. A FIR was registered against accused Armaan Mansoori after protests by Bajrang Dal activists.

Lauding Bajrang Dal for standing up for women's rights, Sharma, in what seemed to be a message to the police, said, "You better stop being friends with molesters and instead start investigating them. Ye BJP ki sarkar hai, Mohan Yadav ji ki sarkar hai... Biryani khane walo ki nahi!'

Watch the video here:

Netizens React

A video of the same has surfaced on social media sites and is garnering much attention. Netizens are not at all happy with the statement the BJP MLA gave. Writing under the post, an Instagram user says that instead of acting on the complaint and making a law, you guys always create a divide between Hindus and Muslims for your own gain.

