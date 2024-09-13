Shocker! Students Spotted Sweeping Classroom, School Campus As Safai Workers Go On Leave In Madhya Pradesh

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Loharaura Higher Secondary School in Unchehera development cleaned the institution building in the absence of Safai workers. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

However, the employees of the school lay emphasis on the fact that the students clean up the building on their own and no order given to the students to clean up the school.

According to information, the students of Loharaura Higher Secondary School in Unchehera have cleaned up the entire school building since the Safai workers were on leave. A video of the same went viral on the social media which has sparked resentment among the parents.

Angered, parents went to file a complaint to the district administration. They didn't take any action against the school authorities.

Even in the pat, there are also some allegations of corruption against the school authorities. A few days ago, the school bought some coolers fitted with old exhaust fans. Nevertheless, the bills of cooler allegedly with new exhaust fans were put up in the school for payment.

There are also reports that the children are given severe punishment for minor faults. On this, the students recently wrote graffiti on the school walls against the management’s improper conduct.

Action be taken after inquiry

The issue was raised before district education officer of Satna Neerav Dikshit. He said the administration would act against the school management only after an inquiry into the complaints.